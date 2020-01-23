UMD Men’s Hockey Ready to Move On From St. Cloud State, Get Ready for North Dakota

Special puck drop for Friday night's game at Amsoil Arena is set for 7:36 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – After this past weekend’s road sweep at the hands of St. Cloud State, UMD men’s hockey fans have every right to be a little worried about their Bulldogs. But that doesn’t mean their Bulldogs are the least bit worried about how they played against the Huskies.

St. Cloud State was able to keep UMD off the board in Saturday’s game, the first time the Bulldogs have been shutout in almost a year. But if there is one thing that this team has shown in the past two years, it’s their ability to put losses in the rear view mirror and move on to the next weekend.

“Definitely with the Olympic ice, usually it’s more space, more offense and more goals. But like I said, it’s just one of those games where it’s tight checking and not a lot of space. We’re going to be getting everyone’s best every, single night. They brought it. Forget about the weekend and look to this one,” said forward Justin Richards.

And it doesn’t get any easier as the Bulldogs return home this upcoming weekend for a match-up against the #2 team in the country and the top team in the NCHC: North Dakota who are looking much better since missing out on the NCAA tournament the past two seasons.

“They’re very motivated to change that and you’re seeing what they’re doing. The players are committed to it. I think they spent a lot of the summer there. I think they became a really solid team early. They haven’t had the injuries they had last year and they’re getting some guys scoring goals, which is unlike last year where they didn’t have the puck luck. Right now, they are firing on all cylinders,” head coach Scott Sandelin said.

“It’s going to be loud. It’s going to be a great atmosphere. It’s going to be great in here. It’s always a fun series playing North Dakota. It gets a little chippy. Last year, I didn’t even play both games because of how I got kicked out so I’m ready for my revenge,” said defenseman Nick Wolff.

