Whooping Cough Confirmed in Superior School District

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior School District is notifying parents that their children may have been exposed to pertussis, also known as whooping cough earlier this week.

The notice was sent out to families after the district was notified by health officials that a student had a confirmed case of pertussis.

Whooping cough is a highly contagious bacterial infection that can spread through the air when people cough or sneeze.

Symptoms typically start out similar to those of a common cold but gradually get worse with a severe cough developing over the next one to two weeks.

People with whooping cough may have coughing spells that leave them gasping for breath creating a “whoop” sound.

According to district officials, any time a single case of whooping cough is positively identified in the district they are required by the Wisconsin Division of Public Health – Bureau of Communicable Diseases to send a letter to families as well as a Pertussis Fact Sheet.

To help prevent the spread of whooping cough health officials recommend individuals stay up to date on their TDap vaccine.

For more information about pertussis including immunization you can visit, https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/immunization/pertussis.htm.