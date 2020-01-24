Angora Township Home Heavily Damaged in Fire

ANGORA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A home in Angora Township was heavily damaged in a fire early Friday morning, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s office.

A St. Louis County Sheriff’s deputy on patrol near Anton Road spotted large amounts of smoke coming from the area and reported the fire around 2:30 a.m.

Fire crews arriving on the scene found the home engulfed in flames.

Authorities say the homeowners were not home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Responding fire departments included Cook, Evergreen, and Pike-Sandy- Britt.