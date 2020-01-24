Beer, Food, Bonfires to Kick Off Beargrease Weekend

Brewsheen by Beargrease is Happening Friday, January 24 at Glensheen Mansion in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – The John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon is partnering with Glensheen Mansion and Canal Park Brewing Company for the annual Brewsheen by Beargrease.

It’s taking place Friday, January 24, with a special keg tapping event at 5:30 p.m.

At the event, guests will enjoy culinary creations and complimentary beer from Canal Park Brewing.

Bonfires galore will be going on site to help keep you warm, and spirits high as marathon weekend commences.

Tickets are still available for the event. They’re still on sale for $40 at Glensheen Mansion when you arrive.

The John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon kicks off Sunday, January 26 at Billy’s Bar in Duluth.