Grand Rapids Community Celebrates Life of Boy Killed in Tragic Accident

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn.-Tonight the Itasca County community is celebrating the life of 9-year-old Marshall Bader, after he was killed in a farming accident.

Communities members are expected to pack the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids for a special tribute during a hockey game, a sport the boy loved so much.

Above, we talk with Bader’s coach before the game.

Will have much more on this story tonight at 9.