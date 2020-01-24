Lake Superior Maritime Museum Hosts Talk on Ice’s Effects on Great Lakes Shipping

Talk focuses on how ice affects shipping paths, maintenance of ships, and other maritime activities.

DULUTH, Minn.- Ice is no stranger to the Northland or Lake Superior. On Friday folks could learn about how it effects the Great Lakes at the Lake Superior Maritime Museum.

The Museum hosted “The History of Lake Ice and its Effects on Great Lakes Shipping,” where Ranger Scott Bjorklund spoke about how ice affects shipping paths, maintenance of ships, and other maritime activities.

According to Ranger Scott, it’s nice to educate people on how the shipping economy keeps moving in the winter.

“I don’t think people realize that how tough of a job it is, ships operating around the Great Lakes without icebreakers, it’s a really important thing to have with materials going across the Great Lakes with the local economy and everything and how important it is to keep that moving,” Bjorklund said.

The visitors center at the Maritime Museum is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday and is always free.