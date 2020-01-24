Mirage Pick Up Sixth Straight Win With Shutout Over Wildcats

Nya Sieger scored twice in the first period to give Proctor/Hermantown the win.

PROCTOR, Minn. – The Proctor/Hermantown Mirage continued their winning ways on Friday night with the 6-0 shutout over Dodge County on senior night to pick up their sixth straight win.

Nya Sieger scored two goals in the first period for the Mirage, while Abby Pajari completed the shutout.

Proctor/Hermantown (15-8) will host Totino-Grace in Hermantown on Saturday with puck drop set for noon.