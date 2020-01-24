Music Listening Competition Hosted at UMD

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD is alive with the sound of music today as four local high school teams competed at a music listening contest.

According to Nietzsche, “Without music, life would be a mistake.” High school students participating in today’s competition would probably share this sentiment.

Ten regions across the Midwest, along with Utah, are taking part in the national competition that measures music listening accuracy. The event involves listening to classical music and tries to identify the composer.

This was the first year Superior High School had a team competing in the event. Competitor Natalie Sandor had a chance to listen to music and connect with others through this experience.

“It’s good to broaden your horizons and everything, so that was really cool, and also I got closer to my team members,” said Sandor.

Meanwhile, coaches for the event are enthused to see students’ efforts come to fruition.

“I’m really excited to see how they do and proud of them,” said Coach Amy Eichers. “This is something they did completely on their own. They don’t get a grade and it’s a lot of studying and a lot of commitment so it’s really cool to work with kids who want to do that.”

This year’s focus was music from outer space, and featured artists such as Stravinsky, Verdi, Aaron Copland and Mozart. Nearly 120 teams participated in the contest this year at events across the country.