DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth Parks, Properties and Libraries Department announced that a part of the Lakewalk will be closed from January 27 through January 31 to install new lighting along the pathway.

The city says Leif Erickson, to the bottom of the Portland Malt Shop stairs will be affected by the closure.

Crews will start work on Monday at 7:30 a.m. and work during regular business hours throughout the week.