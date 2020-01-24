Prep Basketball: Greyhounds, Hawks Split Doubleheader

The Duluth East girls shocked Hermantown while the Hermantown boys held on late for the win over Duluth East.

DULUTH, Minn. – Macy Hermanson finished with 23 points as the Duluth East girls basketball team picked up a huge 63-54 win over Hermantown at home.

Emma Horyza finished with 13 points while Ashlynne Guenther chipped in with 11 points for the Greyhounds. Duluth East wins its third in a row while handing Hermantown just its second loss of the season.

In the boys game, Hermantown pulled away towards the end of the first half and was able to hang on late to get the 67-60 road win over Duluth East. The loss snaps the Greyhounds seven-game win streak, while the Hawks push their win streak to six.