Second Annual Twin Ports MinnWisconi Cup Brings Together Best Local Pool Players

DULUTH, Minn. – The 2nd annual MinnWisconi Cup kicked off Friday night at The Break Room in Duluth.

The tournament pits the best players from The Break Room against their rivals across the bridge at The Top Hat Tavern in Superior. And although it gets very competitive, organizers say events like these are a good way to grow the sport’s popularity in the Twin Ports.

“Pool has kind of waned a little bit in the 2000’s and into this decade. We’re doing what we can to try to bring back the popularity of pool so events like this certainly help,” said Dan Wintzman, owner of The Break Room.

“A lot of the beginner players think, ‘Well I’m not good enough to play. I’m not good enough to compete.’ And that’s not true because every single player that’s a really good pool player now, they started at hardly knowing how to hold the pool stick. It’s a game that you can play at any age. The more you play, just like anything, the more you play, the better you’re going to get,” Top Hat Tavern owner Jeff Schlein said.

Spectators are more than welcome to come. The final rounds begin Saturday morning at 11 a.m and continue until about 6 p.m at the Top Hat Tavern in Superior.