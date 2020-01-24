Superior Ambulance Station Reopens After Experiencing Flood Damage Last Spring

The reopening comes at a perfect time as the Superior station will be getting a new ambulance next week.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior’s Mayo Clinic Ambulance station has re-opened after closing for renovations following a flooding incident last spring.

Renovations were already on the agenda for the ambulance service station, but the company was forced to move up the timeframe.

In early spring the Northland was hit hard with massive amounts of rain.

As a result, the ambulance garage experienced some flood damage from about a foot of standing water.

In October, they were forced to close to make the needed upgrades.

It caused the paramedics to improvise on how they made use of their time in between responding to emergency calls.

“Our crews are really happy about being open again. When the station was closed they were pretty much out on the street,” said Supervisor Greg Hanson. “We did have a room to use at Essentia, but our crews spent some time just driving around.”

The paramedics now have a newly upgraded space to make use of.

The facility has a brand new kitchen and lounge area.

Some new equipment was also added.

For assurance, Mayo Clinic invested about $200,000 for a new drainage system to help prevent any future flooding.

The entire project had a total cost of more than $500,000, which was covered by insurance.

The reopening comes at a perfect time as the Superior station will be getting a new ambulance next week.