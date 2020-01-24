The North Shore Federal Credit Union’s Second Duluth Branch Head For Lincoln Park

The Lincoln Park branch is slated to open in June.

DULUTH, Minn. – The North Shore Federal Credit Union will soon be expanding into Lincoln Park.

The new branch is expected to take over the former Taco Arcada restaurant, which closed its doors in December.

The credit union opened its first Duluth location more than a year ago and this new addition will be the seventh location for the financial institution.

The president says they are looking forward to helping Lincoln Park continue to grow.

“With the credit union we are very community-focused,” said NSFCU President Cassie Ernest. “Given the needs of the Lincoln Park area, we strongly feel that our ability to help advance that community will be greatly served.”

