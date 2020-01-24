Two Killed in Itasca County Fire

ITASCA COUNTY, Minn.- A father and daughter were killed in a fire on Turtle Lake View Path in Bigfork yesterday morning.

Authorities arrived on the scene after reports of an explosion at a residence at about 7:30 a.m.

The victims have been identified as 62-year-old Christie Kurtz of Milaca and her father, 92-year-old Roy Halverson of Bigfork.

Upon arrival to the residence, it was observed that there was a fully involved structure, power lines down and debris spread over a large diameter around the property. Initially responders were unable to get near the residence until Bigfork Fire Department arrived on scene and started fire suppression efforts.

Information was received that a lone male occupant lived in the home and had recently had a daughter who visited. Both were transported by the Itasca County Corners Office for autopsy.

Authorities are continuing to investigate tonight.