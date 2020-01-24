UMD Men’s Hockey Uses Big Second Period to Top North Dakota

Kobe Roth netted two goals while Cole Koepke, Quinn Olson, Nick Swaney, Tanner Laderoute and Noah Cates each scored once.

DULUTH, Minn. – After a slow start, the No. 11 Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team scored three goals in both the second and third periods to get a big 7-4 win over No. 2 North Dakota in the series opener.

UMD scored five unanswered goals between the second and third periods, including three goals in the final nine minutes of the second. Kobe Roth finished with two goals while Cole Koepke, Quinn Olson, Nick Swaney, Tanner Laderoute and Noah Cates each scored a goal for the Bulldogs. The seven goals is a season-high for UMD. Hunter Shepard finished with 30 saves in his 103rd consecutive start, which ties the NCAA record.

The win gives the Bulldogs three crucial points and keeps them in second place behind North Dakota in the race for the NCHC Penrose Cup. The two will wrap up the series on Saturday with puck drop set for 7:07 p.m.