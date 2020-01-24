UMD Softball Picked to Finish Fourth in NSIC Preseason Coaches Poll

DULUTH, Minn. – The NSIC released their preseason coaches poll this week.

UMD comes in at #4 following a season where the Bulldogs posted their most conference wins in program history. Defending national champs Augustana take the top spot on the list. UMD will bring back all but two full-time starters, including All-NSIC second teamer shortstop Lauren Oberle, who was on the “NSIC Players to Watch” list.

The Bulldogs will kickoff their season with six games at the Arkansas Tech Winter Invitational in Conroe, TX beginning on January 31st.