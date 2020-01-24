UMD Women’s Basketball Fall Short Against Moorhead; Men Hang On for Win Over Dragons

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Ann Simonet led the way with 13 points, but it wouldn’t be enough as the UMD women’s basketball team take a tough road loss against Minnesota State-Moorhead 56-51 Friday night.

The loss drops the Bulldogs to 11-2 in the NSIC. They’ll look to bounce back Saturday against Northern State.

And in the men’s game, Brandon Myer poured in 26 points as the Bulldogs dropped the Dragons 77-70 to take sole possession of first place in the NSIC North division.