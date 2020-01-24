UMD Women’s Hockey Skates to 2-2 Draw With St. Cloud State; Hughes Gives Bulldogs Extra WCHA Point

Gabbie Hughes scored her second goal of the night during 3-on-3 overtime to give the Bulldogs the extra WCHA point.

ST. CLOUD STATE, Minn. – The No. 9 Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey team extended its unbeaten streak to five with a 2-2 tie against St. Cloud State, but the Bulldogs picked up the extra WCHA point in 3-on-3 overtime via Gabbie Hughes’ second goal of the night.

Sydney Brodt scored the other goal for the Bulldogs, and all regulation goals came during the first period. Maddie Rooney finished with 17 saves for UMD.

UMD (11-8-4, 6-6-3 WCHA) and St. Cloud State will wrap up the series on Saturday in St. Cloud, with puck drop set for 2:07 p.m.