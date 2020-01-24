Wooden Shark Built for Fire Fest

Glensheen Mansion is hosting the first inaugural Fire Fest and the main attraction is a 24-foot wooden shark!

DULUTH, Minn. – Not a great white but a great wood shark.

Why a shark?

Glensheen has a running joke about sharks in Lake Superior, and has even created a shark-watching society in the summertime.

“I think that’s part of our point for this event. I think a lot of, especially mid-February, we’re looking to get out of the house, looking for something kind of fun,” said Dan Hartman, Director of Glensheen Mansion. “Let’s enjoy winter, and it’s kind of our excuse to do this event.”

The event will showcase bonfires, warm comfort food, hot beverages, flaming drinks and other fire-related vendors.

Fun-fact: The shark is the same size as the shark from Jaws.

Attendees can also participate in burning down the shark. They’ll have the chance to insert memories from this pats year into the structure as a way to pass negativity into the universe.

“When you’re gonna burn something down, you’ve got to build it efficiently,” said Joel Vikre, co-founder of Vikre Distillery. “It’s not a fine carpentry exercise, more of kind of like a sculptural experience.”

The event will take place on February 15th at Glensheen from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.