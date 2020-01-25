Annual Cutest Puppy Contest Returns Ahead of Beargrease

At the end of the day a Great Dane named Moose won out as the cutest puppy of them all, however, they are all very good dogs.

DULUTH, Minn. – Nearly 40 puppies and their owners came together at Fitgers to pick the cutest puppy ahead of the Beargrease starting tomorrow.

The contest has been going on since the 1980s.

The dogs ranged in all sizes, shapes, and amounts of fluffiness.

Voters could walk down the hallway and pick which dog was their favorite and then vote for them.

One of the organizers spoke to why dogs are such an important part of the Northland.

“I think it’s a really big thing because we have so many outdoor activities that can be in Duluth there’s a lot of hiking, biking and if you can bring a furry friend along I think it makes it that much more fun,” said Kendra Briggs, who is on the board of directors at the Beargrease.

