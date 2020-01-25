Hunter Shepard Breaks NCAA Starts Record; UMD Men’s Hockey Falls to North Dakota in Series Finale

Hunter Shepard made 20 saves in his 105th consecutive start, breaking the NCAA record for most consecutive starts by a goalie.

DULUTH, Minn. – Hunter Shepard made his 105th consecutive start on Saturday night, breaking the NCAA record for most consecutive starts by a goalie. But the No. 11 Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team was unable to get the job done, as No. 2 North Dakota got the 3-2 win to split the weekend series.

Shepard made 20 saves in his record-breaking night. Unlike Friday night, the game was scoreless until the second period, then North Dakota led 1-0 after two. Luke Loheit and Scott Perunovich scored for the Bulldogs to give them the 2-1 lead, but the Fighting Hawks would score two unanswered to get the win.

UMD (13-9-2, 8-4-2 NCHC) drops to third place in the conference standings. The Bulldogs will play at Denver next weekend, who currently sits in second place. Puck drop on both Friday and Saturday is set for 8:07 p.m.