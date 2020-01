Hunters Boys Hockey Fall to Warriors in Top-10 Battle

DULUTH, Minn. – In a battle between two top-10 teams in class A, Warroad scored two in the second to get the 3-1 road win over Duluth Denfeld.

Simon Davidson scored the lone goal for the Hunters in the third period, while Jacob Snyder finished with 37 saves.

Duluth Denfeld (14-4-1) will hit the road on Tuesday to take on Eveleth-Gilbert.