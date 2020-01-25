John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon Kicks Off Sunday Morning

Pre-race festivities kicked off Saturday with vet checks, a musher meeting, silent auction, and bib draw all to prepare for the coming tough days ahead of racing.

DULUTH, Minn. – The 2020 John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon is set to begin Sunday morning at Billy’s Bar.

The biggest difference this year is it is more than 30 degrees warmer this year than last year.

Beargrease officials say that though it is better temperatures for humans, the mid-thirty degree temperatures are not as comfortable for the dogs and can slow them down.

“I think it’ll be a little bit slower race because the dogs will be running a little bit slower plus it’s slushy so it’s going to slow that sled down so we are hoping for a good safe great race,” said Monica Hendrickson, the spokesperson for the Beargrease.

The race kicks off Sunday morning at 11 a.m. at Billy’s Bar in Duluth where there will be plenty of activities for spectators.