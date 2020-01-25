Pattison State Park Celebrates 100 Years

The day include snowshoe racing, sledding, and even a candlelight ski trail.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wis. – Pattison State Park celebrated its 100th birthday in January, and Saturday they held their winter festival encouraging families to come out and enjoy the park.

Kids and their families made the most of the park and even got a chance to do crafts and huddle by the fire indoors as well.

“Certainly Pattinson is a jewel of northwestern Wisconsin and so 100 years old when you look back at all the blood sweat and tears that was done in order to create this beautiful place and how many generations enjoying the park because of all that effort over the years,” said Kevin Feind, the Natural Resource Properties Supervisor at Pattison State Park.

The day included a proclamation signed by the governor and many opportunities for people to make the most of Pattison State Park.