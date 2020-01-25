UMD Women’s Hockey Tops St. Cloud State in Series Finale

Five different players scored for the Bulldogs in the road win.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The No. 9 Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey team scored four straight goals to get the 5-2 win over St. Cloud State in the series finale.

Taylor Anderson, Lizi Norton, Ashton Bell, Anna Klein and Kailee Skinner all scored for the Bulldogs. Maggie Flaherty, Gabbie Hughes and Sydney Brodt each recorded two assists. Maddie Rooney made seven saves through the first two periods, while Emma Soderberg made 10 saves in the third period.

UMD (12-8-4, 7-6-3 WCHA) moves into fourth place in the WCHA standings. The Bulldogs will be on the road next weekend at No. 2 Minnesota.