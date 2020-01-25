Yellowjackets Basketball Sweeps Storm in Doubleheader

After suffering midweek losses on the road, both UWS basketball teams bounced back on Saturday with wins over Crown.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Both UWS basketball teams bounced back from tough mid-week losses with wins over Crown on Saturday.

In the men’s game, the Yellowjackets jumped out to a 39-27 lead at the half. The Storm started to battle back in the second half and made things close late, but the Yellowjackets were able to hang on for the 80-74 win.

Eli Vogel led all scorers with 28 points while Vid Milenkovic finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds and Allen Anderson chipped in with 13 points.

In the women’s game, the Yellowjackets also jumped out to a big lead at the half and were able to hold on late to get the 62-55 win over Crown.

Emily Carpenter led all scorers with 24 points while Ellie Leadstrom finished with 14 points.

The UWS men improve to 11-7 (8-1 UMAC) while the women improve to 11-6 (7-2 UMAC). Both UWS squads will be back home on Wednesday hosting Northland, with the men tipping off at 5:30 p.m. and the women tipping off at 7:15 p.m.