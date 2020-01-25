Yellowjackets Women’s Hockey Score Late, Hold On to Knock Off Seventh-Ranked Falcons

Kaleigh Martinson scored with just over seven minutes remaining to give Wisconsin-Superior the win.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Kaleigh Martinson scored with just over seven minutes remaining as the Wisconsin-Superior women’s hockey team held on late to get the 2-1 win over No. 7 UW-River Falls.

McKenzie Whalen made a season-high 35 saves in the win, while Ashley Schintz scored the other goal for the Yellowjackets.

UWS (10-5-1, 3-4-0 WIAC) will be back home this weekend hosting Finlandia for a two-game nonconference series. Puck drop on Friday is set for 7:00 p.m.