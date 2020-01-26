67th Annual United Northern Sportsmen Ice Fishing Tournament Draws Hundreds

The day is a fundraiser for the United Northern Sportsmen Club which regularly helps kids go camping and learn how to enjoy the outdoors.

DULUTH, Minn. – The 67th annual United Northern Sportsmen Ice Fishing Tournament was held at Island Lake and drew nearly 500 anglers.

They were all out hoping to reel in the biggest catch of the year.

About 200 more participants attended this year as opposed to last year and organizers say it is because of the weather.

“I think the weather was a big part there’s been years where we’ve been out here single digits and the wind’s howling, not quite as good numbers those years, but we have some dedicated folks who come out every year and they have a good time,” said Cody Privette, who is on the board of directors for UNS.

Many families were out on the ice including a father-son duo.

Their set-up includes an old van seat which they say is the most comfortable way to do it.

Their secret to catching the big fish? Being in the right place at the right time.

Different fish caught were walleye and cropies among others, but those in attendance say even if they don’t catch