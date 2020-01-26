County Commissioner Patrick Boyle Announces Run for Reelection

DULUTH, Minn.- County Commissioner Patrick Boyle announced his campaign for re-election to the St. Louis County Board Sunday.

“It’s been an honor to represent the citizens of eastern Duluth…I will be asking again for their vote this fall,” Boyle said in a press release.

Boyle has served as Commissioner for the past 6 years, with the last year as chair. He is running on a platform of maintaining a strong budget, and increasing resources for mental health in the county.

“In a time of deep divisions in our society, I have the skills to work with other elected officials in collaboration to accomplish common goals for our region. These relationships have helped me formulate policies which are efficient and helpful for our community,” said Boyle.