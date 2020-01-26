Former Hermantown Volleyball Standout Sierra Bolen Transfers to Southern Miss

Bolen recorded over 500 kills during her years at Hermantown and led the Hawks to two state tournament appearances.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Former Hermantown volleyball standout Sierra Bolen is transferring this season to join the program at Southern Mississippi.

Bolen spent the past two years at the University of Illinois at Chicago but did not make an appearance her freshman year. Last season, the middle blocker played in just one match, recording two kills.

Bolen recorded over 500 kills at Hermantown and led the team in both blocks and kills. Bolen also led the Hawks to two state tournaments, including having the game-winning kill in the section finals in 2015 to send Hermantown to state for the first time in 20 years.