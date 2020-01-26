Fourth Annual Lake Superior Ice Festival Kicks Off

Locals jumped into the festivities.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The fourth annual Lake Superior Ice Festival kicked off in Superior and locals jumped into the festivities.

The weather was quite warm in comparison to last year’s event. Families enjoyed both indoor and outdoor activities.

Activities included sledding, ice racing and ice sculptures, including one of a baby Yoda.

Ice racers revved up their engines as they sped across the ice, which was around twenty feet deep.

“We have a team that is dedicated. We have probably thirty people working this event. It’s a big big challenge as you can see,” said Denny Almer, an organizer for Midwest Ice Racing. “But we’ve got the best racers, the best workers, and the best people in the country here.”

Participants of the festival were excited to dive into the activities and explore what the event had to offer.

“I mean, we’re excited,” said attendee Lucas Mistelske. “It’s great weather, it’s a great day to be outside. I think we’re gonna go check out the races. We haven’t been in over there yet, we’re just looking at the ice sculptures and it’s just a great day to be outside.”

Organizers told us that the festival is all about bringing the community together for one special weekend.

“It makes me feel so excited. This is a labor of love for many,” said Nikky Farmakes, organizer for the Lake Superior Ice Festival. “This is a community based festival. The community really comes together to put this forward, so seeing everyone embrace it, it warms my heart.”

Organizers expected three to five thousand attendees and plans to continue this annual tradition next year.

The festival began on Friday afternoon and ended on Saturday.