Remembering Grand Rapids Squirt Hockey Player Marshall Bader

DULUTH, Minn. – On January 19, 2020, Marshall Bader, a nine-year-old from Boy River, Minnesota, died in a farming accident.

He was a student in the Grand Rapids school system and an avid hockey player.

The Friday after Marshall’s passing, his team played their first game since his tragedy.

Thousands filled the IRA Civic Center wearing their jerseys to remember a little boy who was crazy about hockey.

The young 9 and 10-year-olds of the Squirt A Grand Rapids Hockey Team are barely taller than the hockey nets, yet Friday night they dealt with unthinkable tragedy as they took the ice without their teammate Marshall Bader.

“Just about Marshall tonight go play and have fun whether we win or lose it doesn’t matter this is all about Marshall and remembering their friend,” said Marshall’s coach Andy Schermoen.

Those who knew Marshall say he was small in stature but quick on the ice, earning him the nickname of Turbo.

“He was just one of those always had a smile on his face I remember him with his freckles and a smile and always wanted to win be first at everything you know Turbo was definitely a fitting nickname for Marshall,” said Schermoen.

Marshall’s assistant coach remembered his love for the game and how he always wanted to be out on the ice.

“Just a ball of energy, he only had one speed and it was all out on the ice he was normally the littlest guy but not afraid to go up against the biggest guy on the ice, he loved hockey,” said Paul Huttner, of Grand Rapids Squirt A hockey team.

Messages of support poured out from not just the hockey community in Minnesota, but around the country for Marshall as the hashtag #sticksoutformarshall led to hundreds of hockey sticks to be placed outside of homes in locker rooms in the days after the tragedy.

“I think it’s just a testament to our community of Grand Rapids and how we support one another. And I think it’s a testament to the game of hockey and what a special game it is. The outpouring of support has been very humbling and I’m proud to be part of the game of hockey,” said Schermoen.

On Friday, Grand Rapids played Brainerd in the first game since the accident.

The son of Brainerd’s coach who is a player on his dad’s team wanted to do something special for Marshall.

“He probably spent an hour that night taping his stick writing on it and was overjoyed to go to the rink and get his teammates to tape their sticks which they were all on board,” said Drew Peterson, head coach of Brainerd Squirt hockey.

Peterson has gone through a loss of his own as two years ago his son passed away.

He said being at the game to support the Grand Rapids community was very important to him and that fond memories have helped him heal.

“You have to live on he memories and eventually you will have a smile on your face,” said Peterson.

The community of Grand Rapids rallied around their own on Friday and many echoed the sentiment that Marshall Bader was born to play hockey.

“Kind of a fitting sendoff tonight and a fitting way to honor him because he was bound to play in front of a crowd full of people,” said Huttner.

There is a GoFundMe set up to support Marshall’s family you can find that here.