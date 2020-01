Stabbing In Two Harbors Sends One Person to Hospital With Non-life Threatening Injuries

TWO HARBORS, Minn. — One person was brought to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a stabbing in Two Harbors on Sunday afternoon, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The Two Harbors Police Department responded to the scene shortly before 2:30 p.m.

The two people involved know each other and the public isn’t in danger.

The Two Harbors Police Department is investigating.