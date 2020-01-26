Wilderness Give Up Four Goals in the Second in Loss to Jets

The Wilderness wore special purple jerseys on Sunday as part of their cancer awareness weekend, with proceeds going to cancer patients receiving treatment in Duluth.

PROCTOR, Minn. – St. Luke’s Sports and Event Center was home to the Minnesota Wilderness on Sunday afternoon as part of their cancer awareness weekend. St. Luke’s sponsored the game with $2 tickets and the Wilderness players wore purple jerseys that were auctioned off with proceeds going to cancer patients receiving treatment right here in Duluth.

But the Wilderness gave up four goals in the second period as Janesville got the 5-3 win in the series finale. Tyler Watkins, Aaron Myers and Bram Scheerer all scored for the Wilderness, while Kaleb Johnson made 21 saves.

The Wilderness will be back in action this weekend on the road against the Chippewa Steel.