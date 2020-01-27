Duluth Man Pleads Guilty to Stabbing Wife to Death in Front of Daughter

Ryan Jazdzewski could spend nearly 37 years in prison.

DULUTH, Minn.- A Duluth man has pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing his wife in front of their younger daughter back in June. Now 40-year-old Ryan Jazdzewski could face a prison term of nearly 37 years, a longer sentence than presumed under Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines.

According to the criminal complaint, Jazdzewski’s 41-year-old wife Nicole had asked for a divorce.

The two started arguing, and Nicole went to the kitchen and grabbed a knife in self-defense.

Things escalated, and Jazdzewski said he “lost it,” and “just started stabbing.”

Police arrived to the couple’s home on Chester Park Drive, responding to a report of a young girl covered in blood asking for help. That girl was the couple’s seven-year-old daughter, who witnessed her father stab her mother 10-12 times.

Jazdzewski stopped stabbing after the young girl told him “don’t kill mom.”

Nicole was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Jazdzewski agreed to a prison term of nearly 37 years, a longer sentence due to the cruelty shown to the victim, and the presence of the child.

His sentencing is set for March 3rd.