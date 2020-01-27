Duluth School District Asks for Public’s Help in Finding New Superintendent

Focus group meeting held to build a leadership profile for the position.

DULUTH, Minn.- The public was invited to meet with the consulting firm searching for Duluth Schools’ new Superintendent Monday night, to discuss what kind of person they want to see fill the position.

The focus group aimed to develop a leadership profile describing district strengths, challenges, and goals along with the characteristics, abilities, and experiences they want in a new Superintendent.

The consulting firm will take this feedback, along with over 1,000 online survey answers, and present their findings to the school board Tuesday at 4:30.

“One: we can’t do it alone,” said School Board Chair Jill Lofald. “I mean, the school board does not have the depth of experience, the knowledge and visions, we have to gather that–the qualities and characteristics and just what they really feel Duluth needs in the next Superintendent.”

The school board hopes to start recruiting and interviewing candidates in March, and have the new Superintendent take office July 1st.