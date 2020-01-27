Elections Commission: Fennessey To Be On Primary Ballot Despite Foster Campaign’s Complaints

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Wisconsin Elections Commission made a conclusion Monday that Incumbent Superior City Councilor Brent Fennessey will be on the February primary ballot despite formal complaints from candidate Amanda Foster’s campaign.

The Foster campaign said Fennessey didn’t have enough valid signatures to be on the ballot because he didn’t sign one of his nomination papers and that his signature on other nomination forms is dated before — not after — collecting signatures, as required by law.

While the state says the allegation is correct, the state concluded City Clerk Terri Kalan was in her legal right to allow Fennessey in the government building Friday, Jan. 10 after normal end-of-day business hours of 4:30 p.m. but before the 5 p.m. deadline to sign an affidavit of correction for the mistake.

Any party who disagrees with the decision may file an appeal with the Circuit Court.

The spring primary election is Feb. 18 followed by the spring election April 7. Candidate Josh Johnson will also be on the primary ballot with Fennessey and Foster.