Fond du Lac Band Introduces Land Use Policy

FOND DU LAC RESERVATION, Minn.-The Fond du Lac Band has announced a new policy governing hunting and access to its Band lands.

Over the upcoming months, the Band will post signs that read “No Tresspassing – Fond du Lac Permit Required.” Those signs will also provide more information on how to obtain a land use permit.

As part of this, the band will begin issuing monthly and annual permits to the general public for access to Tribal land at a cost of $25 a month, or $100 for the year.

The Band says they are introducing the policy to conserve its own resources. The Tribe said in a press release that the policy does not govern an individuals’ ability to engage in any outdoor activity such as hunting and fishing. Those types of activities are instead governed by other applicable laws such as the Band’s conservation code and Minnesota hunting laws.

An informational meeting about the policy change will be held from 5-7 p.m. at the Cloquet Community Center Tuesday.