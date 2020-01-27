Giving Life to Old Stuff by Recycling, Repurposing and Restyling

Showing how to use old fabric items to make something new.

DULUTH, Minn.- If your New Year’s Resolution involved using more of the stuff you have lying around, you could try using the items to make something new.

On Monday Mt. Royal Library hosted a “Recycle, Repurpose, and Restyle” class. Presenter Mary Mulari showcased different projects she’s crafted out of old fabric items.

For example, doilies can become table runners, and shirts can become bags.

Mulari’s message? The possibilities are endless.

“To handle the things they have so it’s not so stressful to have lots of stuff, ways to use their stuff in ways that are creative and it’s just encouraging to us when we can make use of something old or something that’s been around for a while,” she said.

Mulari will host another session at the main branch of the Duluth Public Library at 3:30 on Wednesday.