Juvenile Arrested In Weekend Stabbing In Two Harbors
TWO HARBORS, Minn. – A 14-year-old is under arrest after a stabbing over the weekend in Two Harbors.
The juvenile suspect is accused of 2nd-degree assault against the victim.
Their genders were not released by police on Monday. The age of the victim was not released either.
The stabbing happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday within city limits.
The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the victim and suspect know each other.