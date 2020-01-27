Juvenile Arrested In Weekend Stabbing In Two Harbors

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – A 14-year-old is under arrest after a stabbing over the weekend in Two Harbors.

The juvenile suspect is accused of 2nd-degree assault against the victim.

Their genders were not released by police on Monday. The age of the victim was not released either.

The stabbing happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday within city limits.

The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victim and suspect know each other.