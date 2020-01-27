Lake Superior Zoo First in State to Be Sensory Inclusive

Zoo received certification, and sensory bags to help special needs children.

DULUTH, Minn.- Those with sensory needs can now enjoy all the sights and sounds of Lake Superior Zoo, without being overwhelmed by the senses. The Zoo is now the first zoo in Minnesota to be certified sensory inclusive.

KultureCity certifies more than 350 locations across the nation as sensory inclusive, to help children with special needs who may be sensitive to overstimulation in an environment like the Zoo.

The Zoo will now offer sensory bags that’ll include noise canceling headphones, “widgets” or toys the kids can focus on, verbal cue cards, and other resources.

“1 in 6 people have sensory needs so we wanna make sure as many people as possible can visit our zoo and have a great experience and so this is just one more resource we can offer the community if they need it,” Education Director Sarah Wilcox said.

The Zoo and the Vikings Stadium are the only locations in Minnesota to be certified sensory inclusive. But of course, any public venue can make accommodations to help people with special needs.