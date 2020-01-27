Prep Boys Basketball: Eskomos, Hilltoppers, Rails Win at Home

Esko, Duluth Marshall and Proctor all picked up big wins at home on Monday night.

ESKO, Minn. – The Esko boys basketball team used a big second half comeback to top rival Cloquet 63-59.

Payton Wefel led the way for the Eskomos with a game-high 24 points while Adam Schneider finished with 20 points for the Lumberjacks.

In other prep boys action, Duluth Marshall won big over Wrenshall 98-51 and Proctor got the 62-51 win over Eveleth-Gilbert.