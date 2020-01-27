Superior Sister City Commission Hosting Free Japanese New Year Celebration

Shinnenkai 2020 is Happening Monday, January 27 at Christ Lutheran Church in Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Japanese New Year will be front and center at Christ Lutheran Church in Superior on Monday, January 27.

Superior Sister City Commission is hosting the annual Japanese New Year’s Celebration. The event kicks off at 6:00 p.m. and will run though 8:00 p.m. It’s free and open to the public.

Participants will enjoy foods, activities, origami, Kimono try-on, as well as fun and games.

The event is known as Shinnenkai – Japanese New Year’s Celebration to welcome 2020.

This year is Reiwa 2 in the Japanese calendar system. Reiwa means “beautiful harmony.”

Click here for more information.