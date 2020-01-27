Suspect Pleads Guilty After Driving Through Kettle River, Killing Passenger

PINE COUNTY, Minn.-A Willow River man has pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide, after driving through a river in September while high on meth, which lead to one of his passengers being killed.

According to court records, 43-year-old Preston Prokasky told authorities he thought he could make it across the river in his 2004 Ford Escape because he didn’t think the Kettle River was that deep.

One passenger did escape from the vehicle, while the other didn’t survive.

The suspect will be sentenced April 7.