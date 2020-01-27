Trailfitters Hosting Warm Winter Clothing Drive

The Share the Love Clothing Drive will Benefit the Damiano Center in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Trailfitters, located in the Fitger’s Complex, is hosting their third annual clothing drive for the Damiano Center, running now through January 31st.

The Damiano Center is in need of winter clothing to be distributed in their Free Store as demand ramps up with colder weather.

The top needs include socks, jackets, boots, men’s clothing, gloves, and mittens.

Donors will be rewarded with additional discounts on purchases at Trailfitters for each donated item.

Customers can also contribute to the drive by purchasing a pair of socks, for which Trailfitters will donate a pair to match.

The Damiano Center is an important resource for people in need throughout our community, offering a variety of programs and services without judgement.

Not only does the Center have the largest free store in Duluth, but they are also the largest emergency meal provider in Northeastern Minnesota.

Relying heavily on individual donations from members of the community, the Damiano Center needs help to continue its support of those in need.

