Chris Jensen Rehab Center Hosts Career Fair To Attract New Employees

Chris Jensen hosts an onsite job fair every fourth Tuesday of the month.

DULUTH, Minn. – As more and more medical jobs are popping up in the region one local facility hosted a job fair to attract new employees.

The Chris Jensen Rehabilitation Center in Duluth is looking to fill multiple positions such as Nursing Assistants and Culinary Aides.

The center hosted walk-in interviews during the event and some qualified applicants received same-day offers.

Chris Jensen staff say the career fair is not only an opportunity to learn more about job openings but also to learn more about its community atmosphere.

“It really is important for people to come in the community to meet and feel or even take a look around. We are a vibrant community with great people that live and work here,” said Community Administrator Amy Porter.

