Cold Front February Moves to Bayfront Festival Park This Year

The Festival is Taking Place Saturday, February 1, 2020

DULUTH, Minn. – Warmer, spring-like temperatures are headed toward the Northland this weekend, but that’s not stopping the City of Duluth Parks and Recreation Department from hosting the third annual Cold Front February at Bayfront Festival Park.

The event is changing venues this year. It was previously held in Canal Park, but organizers wanted to utilize Bayfront this year.

“It’s easy this time of year to bottle up into your house, maybe go home and hang out, so this is a good opportunity to get out and see what’s going on in the community,” said Nick Budnik with Duluth Parks and Recreation Department.

On Saturday, February 1, participants will have the chance to support local vendors, enjoy live music, outdoor recreational activities, food, beverages, and much more.

Events kick off at 10:00 a.m. with a two mile fun run, one mile walk organized by Tortoise & Hare Footwear.

From 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. there will be DJ music by Diamond Max at the skating rink at Bayfront.

Local vendors will be set up from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Other events scheduled for the day:

11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – SNOGA by Runa Yoga

11:30 a.m. – Noon – SNOGA by Runa Yoga

11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. – Oasis Del Norte food truck

2:00 p.m. – Musical entertainment by Maintenance Free

3:00 p.m. – Musical entertainment by Lonesome Dan Kase

11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Hay rides

12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. – Outdoor activities by the Duluth Children’s Museum

4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Live band (TBD)

6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Fire dancing by the Spin Collective

6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. – Live band (TBD)

All day activities include outdoor skating, sliding hill, kids snow play areas, snowflake crafts, all day food and beverage provided by Grandma’s Saloon and Grill, and other recreational activities. Luminaries will be lit at sunset.

Click here for more information.