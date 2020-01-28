Duluth East Boys Hockey Continues to Battle Flu Bug

The Greyhounds have already had to postpone two games, including Tuesday's game against Eagan.

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s been a rough few days at Duluth East High School as the boys hockey team has been hit with a flu bug that even head coach Mike Randolph hasn’t seen in his 31 years on the bench.

The Greyhounds have already had to postpone two games, including Tuesday’s game against Eagan due to nearly half the team, including all varsity forwards and their starting goalie, being out with flu-like symptoms. Randolph says some players have tried to come back way too early and it becomes a safety concern, not only for his players, but also not wanting to get opponents sick as well.

“We keep emphasizing to them to not come back unless you feel like you’re ready to come back and skate for an hour or an hour and 15. It’s naturally to be a little bit weak, a little bit unsure. But that’s why hopefully we get them back tomorrow, more of them and everyone back by the following days so that they can get a couple practices under their belt,” said Randolph.

The Greyhounds aren’t the only ones hit with the bug as the Duluth Northern Stars girls hockey team had to cancel their game Tuesday night against Grand Rapids/Greenway. So now officials have to go above and beyond to fight the widespread illness.

“It’s a work in progress. All the kids took all their equipment home, their jerseys home. Parents washed jerseys, practice jerseys, water bottles. The Heritage took care of their end of it. We emptied out the locker room so we’ve tried to do everything possible. For this to happen to this many players at the same time, I’ve never heard of it. I’ve never been around it and I’ve been around a long time,” Randolph said.

Randolph says the hope is the team will be ready for their home game this Saturday against Elk River.