Duluth Police Welcomes Residents To Join Citizen Police Academy

The Citizen Police Academy begins on March 11 and runs through May 27th.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department is looking for citizens interested in learning more about police operations and how they serve the community.

Duluth Police has opened registration for residents to join their Citizens Police Academy.

Participants will take part in classroom instruction discussing a variety of topics over the nearly 12-week program.

They are shown K-9 demonstrations and real-life scenarios that officers can often encounter on a daily basis.

Every year about 25 people participate in the program.

The Duluth Police say they appreciate the interest from the community.

“To have civilians come to take the courses and be interested lets us know that we have their support because they want to learn more about what it is we are doing.”

