Esko’s Payton Wefel Commits to CSS Men’s Basketball

ESKO, Minn. – Eskomos boys basketball forward Payton Wefel has signed with the St. Scholastica men’s basketball team.

He won’t be the only Eskomo on the team as he will join former Esko standout Quinn Fischer, who is in his second year with the Saints. Wefel leads the Eskomos with over 22 points per game, which has been key to Esko’s 12-3 record this season.